MSNBC’s Velshi: ‘Unfortunately’ We Didn’t Have ‘English to English’ Translation for Trump

Monday on MSNBC, host Ali Velshi said it was unfortunate there was not an “English-to-English” translation for President Donald Trump’s call with Mexican president Enrique Peña Nieto.

Velshi said, “We had simultaneous translation from the Spanish-to-English for the Mexican president. Unfortunately, we didn’t have simultaneous translation for the English to the English, because the president made not a whole lot of sense there.’

He continued, “That was a little hard to interpret.”

He added, “The Mexican president referred to Canada about five times there. The president kept saying this wasn’t a deal with Canada.”

