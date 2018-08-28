Brennan: Time for Senators to ‘Speak Truth to Power’ About This White House

Tuesday on MSNBC’s “Live,” former CIA director John Brennan called on U.S. Senators thinking about Sen. John McCain’s legacy to “speak truth to power, especially in this White House today.”

Partial transcript as follows:

JACKSON: You reference that Senator McCain did sometimes pay a political price for being a kind of straight talker. Does that sound familiar to you, as somebody who has sometimes paid a political price for being a straight talker? So with McCain gone, who replaces him as the person on Capitol Hill who is a Republican, who can serve as a check on the president at least the voice of a check on the president?

BRENNAN: That’s a great question. And we see that Senators Flake and Corker have spoken out but they’re leaving the Senate. I’d like to think that there are going to be senators now, who will be thinking about Senator McCain’s legacy and what he stood for and who adopt some of the very same principled positions and speak truth to power. It is not just the intelligence community. It needs to be members of the Congress, who will speak truth to power, especially in this White House today.