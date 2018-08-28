Carter: Trump Causing the World to Have ‘a Great Deal of Doubt’ About U.S.

Tuesday on MSNBC’s “Andrea Mitchell Reports,” former President Jimmy Carter said in the era of President Donald Trump the United States was ”looked upon now with a great deal of doubt.”

MITCHELL: As John McCain wrote in it his farewell letter to the nation, he wrote, “We weaken our greatness when we confuse our patriotism with tribal rivalries that have sewn resentment and hatred and violence in all the corners of the globe. We weaken it when we hide behind walls rather than tearing them down.” We now live in a stage where we had Charlottesville, we had the immigration rhetoric, the separation of children, what have the policies right now done to weaken the fabric of our country?

CARTER: I think all over the world, the United States is looked upon now with a great deal of doubt that didn’t exist a few years ago. I feel confident in America, and we’ve had some very serious problems to face in the past, with the war between the states, the Civil War, and then with 100 years of racial segregation after that. We’ve overcome those, basically. And I think that no matter what kind of setback we face right now politically, over a period of time the resilience and the basic ideals of our country will prevail, and we’ll see a correction to our mistakes.