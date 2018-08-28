DeSantis: Gillum ‘Wants To Make Florida Venezuela’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Ingraham Angle,” Florida Republican Gubernatorial nominee Representative Ron DeSantis slammed his Democratic general election opponent, Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum as someone who wants to turn Florida into Venezuela and “combines a far-left ideology with managerial incompetence.”

DeSantis said, “He is the most liberal candidate that the Democratic Party has ever nominated in the state of Florida, by a country mile, in a governor’s race. He wants to abolish ICE. He wants a billion-dollar tax increase. He wants a single-payer healthcare system in Florida, which would bankrupt the state. I’m trying to make Florida even better. He wants to make Florida Venezuela. But he also combines a far-left ideology with managerial incompetence. As mayor of Tallahassee, his tenure has been absolutely disastrous. Tallahassee is one of, if not the most crime-ridden city in all of Florida, year after year, rising crime. He’s embroiled in a lot of corruption scandals.”

