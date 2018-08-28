DeSantis on FL Primary: ‘I Think We’re Poised to Have a Strong Victory’

Rep. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) told “Fox & Friends” that he was “poised to have a strong victory” Tuesday’s Republican gubernatorial primary election.

“I think all the credible polls that actually poll likely Republican primary voters show us with a really strong lead,” the Florida gubernatorial hopeful said. “And it’s really been that way, Brian, for the last two months.”

“I think you’re going to see a strong victory, but a victory that shows strength in all corners of Florida. We have a big, diverse state. You gotta be able to compete in Miami, you gotta be able to compete in Pensacola, and I think I’ve demonstrated that and I think the results tonight will reflect that,” he added.

