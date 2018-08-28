Gillum: ‘Republican-Lite’ ‘Is Not a Strategy for Winning’

"People didn't think we had a chance, but we did." Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum speaks with @DonLemon after CNN projects he'll win the Democratic primary for Florida governor https://t.co/OSZ3ufHzRw pic.twitter.com/heZnSb9YVo

On Tuesday’s “CNN Tonight,” Tallahassee Mayor and Florida Democratic Gubernatorial nominee Andrew Gillum stated that running “Republican-lite” isn’t a winning strategy.

Gillum said, “[R]unning Republican-lite in the state of Florida is not a strategy for winning. A strategy for winning is by speaking to our voters, by giving our voters something to go out and vote for and not just against. We’ve got to move more black voters, more brown voters, more young voters, more progressive voters, all of those to the polls. And I have to tell you, Don, it’s been my experience that whether we’re in red parts of the state or blue parts of the state or purple parts of the state, that folks are frustrated.”

