Graham: Sessions’ Replacement Will Have To Pledge To Let Mueller Do His Job

On Tuesday’s broadcast of NBC’s “Today,” Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) stated that the differences between President Trump and Attorney General Jeff Sessions are “much deeper” than Sessions’ handling of the Russia investigation and that any replacement for Sessions will have to pledge that Special Counsel Mueller “will be allowed to finish his job without political interference.”

Graham said that the rift between Trump and Sessions is “much deeper” than how Sessions has handled the Russia probe, but wouldn’t say what the other reasons for the rift are.

He added, “You have to replace him with somebody who is highly qualified and will commit to the Senate to allow Mueller to do his job.”

Graham further stated, “Nobody is going to take Jeff’s place that doesn’t commit to the Senate and the country as a whole that Mueller will be allowed to finish his job without political interference.”

(h/t CNN)

