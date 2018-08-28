Kudlow: ‘We’re Taking a Look at’ Regulating Google

Q: "Does the president believe or does the administration feel that there needs to be some form of regulation for Google?" @larry_kudlow : "We'll let you know. We're taking a look at it." pic.twitter.com/H2yF4adlQR

While speaking to reporters on Tuesday, National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow stated that the Trump administration is “taking a look at” whether there needs to be some form of government regulation of Google and will let people know what they plan to do.

One of the reporters asked Kudlow, “Does the president believe, or does the administration feel that there needs to be some form of regulation for Google, or what exactly was the president referring to?”

Kudlow responded, “We’ll let you know. We’re taking a look at it. We’ll let you know.”

