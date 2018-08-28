Meadows: People at FBI, DOJ Used Their Own Press Leaks to Further Investigations

Tuesday on Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom,” Rep. Mark Meadows (R-NC) accused people at the Department of Justice and FBI of giving “information to the media,” and then using those media report to “justify further investigations.”

When asked if the FBI and DOJ leaked info to the press and then use those stories to justify FISA warrants, Meadows said, “I believe they did. We know that some people at the Department of Justice and FBI actually gave information to the media then the stories were reported, then they use those reports to justify further investigations. That is like saying we are going to incriminate on one hand and be the jury on the other. It just doesn’t work that way.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN