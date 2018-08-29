CNN’s Don Lemon Defends Antifa: ‘No Organization Is Perfect’

During Tuesday’s broadcast of “CNN Tonight,” host Don Lemon offered a defense of left-wing organization Antifa and claimed that it was living up to its moniker fighting fascism.

However, Lemon added the caveat that no organization was “perfect.”

“Listen, no organization’s perfect,” he said. “There was some violence. No one condones violence, but there were different reasons for Antifa and for these neo-Nazis to be there. One, racists, fascists, the other group, fighting racist fascists. There is a distinction there.”

