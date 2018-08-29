Dem Sen Hirono: DeSantis’ ‘Monkey This Up’ Comment Not a Dog Whistle, ‘It’s a Bullhorn’

Wednesday on CNN’s “The Situation Room,” Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-HI) said that Rep. Ron DeSantis’ (R-FL) “monkey this up” comment was “not just a dog whistle,” but a “bullhorn.”

Hirono said, “It was a conscious choice of words. It is not just a dog whistle. It’s a bullhorn. Congressman DeSantis should apologize. When people speak that way, they are really speaking their own, you know where they are coming from. And to the extent that this nominee is very close to Donald Trump, I would say that birds of a feather flock together.”

