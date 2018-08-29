Feinstein: Cohen Said Trump Directed Him to Commit a Felony — ‘That’s Obstruction of Justice’

Wednesday on MSNBC’s “Andrea Mitchell Reports,” Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) said that based on former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen’s statements, President Donald Trump obstructed justice.

Feinstein said, “If I understand what Mr. Cohen has said, the president directed him to essentially commit a felony, and that’s obstruction of justice. So we’re going to have to wait and see.”

Feinstein was referring to Trump’s former personal lawyer Michael Cohen pleading guilty to campaign finance violations.

Cohen testified earlier this month that during the 2016 presidential election Trump directed him to pay for the silence of two women who claim they had affairs with Trump.

