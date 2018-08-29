Gillum: Florida Voters Looking for a Unifier, ‘Not Racists, Not Bigots’

“I believe that Florida and its rich diversity are going to be looking for a governor who’s going to bring us together. Not divide us. Not misogynists. Not racists,” Andrew Gillum said after Ron DeSantis warned Floridians not to “monkey this up” by voting for his black opponent. pic.twitter.com/UogaVORFWG

On Wednesday, Tallahassee Mayor and Florida Democratic Gubernatorial nominee Andrew Gillum responded to his Republican general election opponent, Congressman Ron DeSantis, saying voters “shouldn’t monkey this up” by voting for Gillum by stating that DeSantis and President Trump are “scraping from the bottom of the barrel.” He added that Florida voters will look for someone “who’s going to bring us together, not divide us. Not misogynists, not racists, not bigots.”

Gillum said, “Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis are both scraping from the bottom of the barrel. I actually believe that Florida and its rich diversity are going to be looking for a governor who’s going to bring us together, not divide us. Not misogynists, not racists, not bigots. They’re going to be looking for a governor who is going to appeal to our higher aspirations as a state, who is going to talk about what it means to build a Florida that makes room for all of us and not just some of us. DeSantis can do the bidding of big business and big lobbyists and Donald Trump and his divisive rhetoric. I’m going to be here to do the business of the people of the state of Florida. That’s the job of the governor of this state.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett