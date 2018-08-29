Gillum: Trump ‘Creating Fairy Tales’ by Calling Me a Socialist, ‘I’m a Democrat’

Wednesday on MSNBC’s “MTP Daily,” Tallahassee Mayor and Florida Democratic gubernatorial nominee Andrew Gillum said President Donald Trump was “creating fairy tales” when he calls him a socialist.

Partial transcript as follows:

TODD: President Trump, and I think Ron DeSantis, said the s-word when talking about your ideology or your stances—socialist. I think he used the word socialist today on Twitter. What do you make of the label? Do you accept it? Do you see it as an attack? What do you make of this socialist label that’s going to be ascribed to you a lot by your political opponents?

GILLUM; Yeah, well, it shouldn’t surprise you. It doesn’t surprise me that the president is again creating fairy tales on his Twitter feed.

TODD: You do not ascribe to being a socialist?

GILLUM: No, I’m a Democrat. I ran as a Democrat, I am a Democrat. The values that I hold are consistent with the values of the Democratic party. In fact, I think they are the values shared by the majority of Floridians. What they don’t know, overwhelmingly, what voters don’t know too often in these elections is where we stand on those positions. I have been unapologetic in my beliefs. I have gone out and whether I’m in red areas or blue areas or purple areas of this state, I have said the same thing. My grandmother put it this way. When you tell the truth all time, you don’t have to worry about covering up for lies. So I’ve tried to be consistent every single place I’ve gone and I think that’s why we made it through this Democratic primary.