Kanye West: Trump ‘Cares About Way Black People Feel About Him’

Wednesday on Chicago’s 107.5 WGCI, Rapper Kanye West declared President Donald Trump cared “about the way black people feel about him.”

West said, “I got a direct line to the president.”

He continued, “The thing is, I support everyone. I am in support. I support everyone. I support Bernie Sanders. I support Hillary. I support Obama. I cried when he won and at the inauguration.”

When asked if Trump cares about black people, West added, “I feel that he cares about the way black people feel about him, and he would like for black people to like him like they did when he was cool in the rap songs and all this. He will do the things that are necessary to make that happen because he’s got an ego like all the rest of us, and he wants to be the greatest president, and he knows that he can’t be the greatest president without the acceptance of the black community.”

He added, “So, it’s something he’s gonna work toward, but we’re gonna have to speak to him.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN