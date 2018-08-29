Scarborough Rejoices Possibility of Having Two Black Governors in the Deep South

Following Tallahassee, FL Mayor Andrew Gillum winning Florida’s Democratic nomination for governor and Stacey Abrams being nominated in Georgia, MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough raved Wednesday about the possibility of having two black progressive governors in the Deep South.

“We could have the first two black governors elected in Deep South states,” Scarborough told former RNC Chair Michael Steele.

He went on to say, “In the Deep South we can have two progressive black governors in Deep South states where George Wallace did great in ’68 and ’72, or you can have a massive victory for Donald Trump in both of those states where, again, two people that have totally bought into the Trump personality cult.”

