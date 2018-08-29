Tim Carney: DeSantis Deserves a Mulligan, ‘Ridiculous’ to Assume Everything a Republican Says Is Racist

Wednesday on MSNBC’s “Live,” Washington Examiner commentary editor Tim Carney said Florida Republican gubernatorial nominee Rep. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) deserved a “mulligan” for saying Florida voters should not “monkey this up” by voting for the socialist agenda of his Democratic opponent Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum.

Dana Milbank said, “Yeah. you know what, Craig? I suppose everybody may get a mulligan in this sort of thing. What we have seen with Trump is that it happens over and over again, and I suspect if Ron DeSantis really is the Trump clone, that he has made himself to be, this wasn’t a one-off and we’ll be seeing more of these.”

Carney said, “It’s poorly chosen words, and I do think the idea of a mulligan is right. If somebody goes back and digs up comments like this or actions that show racism, that’s one thing. But to use some bad, poorly chosen words in there, I think that it is hypersensitive. It is the standard play of the sort of oppositional media to try to turn every word by a Republican into racist. I heard that criticizing Antifa was racist. That was said on CNN recently. Everything a Republican says is racist. I think it’s ridiculous to jump all over these comments by DeSantis.”

