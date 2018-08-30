Al Gore to President Trump: ‘Resign’

Wednesday during an interview with FOX 11 Los Angeles’ Elex Michaelson, former Vice President Al Gore said his message to President Donald Trump was “resign.”

Gore said, “My only message would be: resign. I don’t mean to be flippant about it.”

He continued, “I don’t think he’s prepared to listen to advice about the importance of clean air and clean water.”

He added, “We need to put a price on carbon. We need to conserve energy, we need to switch over to renewable types of electricity.”

