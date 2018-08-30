Al Sharpton: Trump’s ‘Pettiness’ Makes Him ‘Inadequate to Be President’

Wednesday on the “Tom Joyner Morning Show,” MSNBC host Al Sharpton said President Donald Trump’s “pettiness,” referring to the way he handled the death of Sen. John McCain (R-AZ), made Trump “inadequate to be president.”

Sharpton said, “When you want an example of someone who does not know how to deal at the level they are at look at how President Trump has handled the death of Senator John McCain.”

He added, “You would think even in death he would put aside pettiness and grudges. They had make him, force him, beg him, cajole him to even call his name and give tribute to a man who obviously we may have all had disagreements with but served the country. Then had to make him go and lower the flag at half-staff again after he had done it for a little minute and then put it back up. This is the example of pettiness. That is why I say this president among other things that may be inappropriate and possibly illegal is just inadequate to be president.”

