Brzezinski: Trump Attacking NBC with ‘Stupid Rumors’

Thursday, MSNBC “Morning Joe” co-host Mika Brzezinski reacted to President Donald Trump claiming NBC News and MSNBC chairman Andy Lack was about to be fired for “incompetence” and “much worse,” a claim that echoed a prior report, and calling out NBC’s Lester Holt for “fudging” the tape on his decision to fire James Comey in May 2017.

What’s going on at @CNN is happening, to different degrees, at other networks – with @NBCNews being the worst. The good news is that Andy Lack(y) is about to be fired(?) for incompetence, and much worse. When Lester Holt got caught fudging my tape on Russia, they were hurt badly! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 30, 2018

According to Brzezinski, Trump is attacking Lack with “stupid rumors,” adding his tweets are “importantly stupid.”

“[Trump] been tweeting all morning, by the way, too hard to keep up with him and most of [the tweets] are too stupid to keep up with, including this one. But this one is important. Importantly stupid, Jeffrey Goldberg, because not only is he attacking NBC’s chairman Andy Lack, our boss, with stupid rumors, but also, he’s going after the truth attacking NBC News, saying that Lester Holt got caught ‘fudging’ the interview,” said Brzezinski. “He’s trying to shape the truth around the reality that he wants people to believe and, yes, I get it, this is a leading question. But how dangerous is this?”

