Pence: I Take Impeachment Talk From Democrats At Its Word

During an interview with CBN News on Wednesday, Vice President Mike Pence stated that Democrats are “all talking about” impeaching President Trump and “I take them at their word.”

CBN Host Jenna Browder asked, “There’s a lot of talk about impeachment if Democrats do take control of the House. Do you think Nancy Pelosi is already plotting an impeachment strategy?”

Pence answered, “Well, they’re all talking about it. And so I — you know, I take them at their word. Even though some of them have decided to not talk about that quite so much.”

