Al Sharpton at Aretha Franklin’s Funeral: Trump Needs to Learn What Respect Means

Friday in Detroit while speaking at Aretha Franklin‘s funeral, MSNBC host Al Sharpton said President Donald Trump needed to learn what respect means.

Sharpton said, “You know, the other Sunday on my show I misspelled respect. And a lot of y’all corrected me. Now I want y’all to help me correct President Trump to teach him what it means.”

He added, “And I say that because when word went out that Ms. Franklin passed, Trump said, ‘She used to work for me.’ No, she used to perform for you. She worked for us. Aretha never took orders from nobody but God.”

