Dem Rep Lieu: Trump Is ‘Scared’ of What’s in the Steele Dossier

Friday on CNN’s “The Situation Room,” Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA) said President Donald Trump was “scared of what’s in the dossier” compiled by former MI6 officer Christopher Steele.

Lieu said, “We know that with the FISA application, the relevant parts of Christopher Steele’s dossier were corroborated. That was in the Democratic memo about the FISA application.”

He added, “We also know that as time goes on more and more parts of the Steele dossier get corroborated. And even the very partisan GOP Nunes memo does not say the Steele dossier was false. And all the president is doing in terms of highlighting Bruce Ohr and his crazy conspiracy theory about Bruce Ohr shows me and the American public that he is scared of what’s in the dossier.”

