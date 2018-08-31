Dershowitz: Counter-Report to Mueller ‘Exactly the Right Thing’

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Evening Edit,” Harvard Law Professor Alan Dershowitz stated that the Trump legal team’s preparation of a counter-report to Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report is good for the country, justice, and truth.

Dershowitz said, “I think it’s exactly the right thing. We live in an adversarial system. The Mueller probe has only heard one side of the story. Remember, grand juries don’t invite exculpatory witnesses to come, and they only hear one side of the story, and in an adversarial system, both sides of the story have to be heard. So I think it’s a good thing for America, it’s a good thing for justice, it’s a good thing for truth for the Trump team to be bearing their side of the story, and then the American public can judge by reading the Mueller report and reading the report by Trump.”

