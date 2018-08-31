FNC’s Wallace: Only Person Trump Can Blame for Mueller Probe ‘Is Himself’

On Friday’s “Shepard Smith Reporting,” “Fox News Sunday” host Chris Wallace discussed President Trump’s criticisms of Attorney General Jeff Sessions and stated that Sessions’ recusal didn’t lead to the appointment of Speical Counsel Robert Mueller. Wallace added that Trump can only blame himself for Mueller’s appointment because the special counsel was named as a result of Trump firing FBI Director James Comey.

Wallace said, “Remember though, that the recusal of Sessions did not lead to the special counsel. It was the firing of Comey, of James Comey, the FBI Director that lead to the appointment of the special counsel. And the only person the president can blame for that is himself.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett