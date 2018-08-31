Giluiani: Mueller Getting Involved Every Time a Trump Donor Gets a Speeding Ticket

On Friday, Trump legal team member Rudy Giuliani reacted to Samuel Patten’s guilty plea and admission that he used straw donors to donate foreign money to President Trump’s Inauguration Committee by stating the indictment was “irrelevant” and “there are about 500,000 people that donated to President Trump — every time they get a speeding ticket, the special prosecutor is going to do it.”

Giuliani said, “It turned out to be this irrelevant indictment, where I think Mueller has turned into the private prosecutor. I mean, what does this have to do with President Trump? Not a single thing. It has nothing to do with collusion. Some guy who donated to the Inauguration? My goodness, there are about 500,000 people that donated to President Trump — every time they get a speeding ticket, the special prosecutor is going to do it.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett