Kristol: Trump Tweeting About Lester Holt Tape Because He Thinks They’re Moving Ahead on Obstruction Investigation

During a Thursday appearance on MSNBC’s “The 11th Hour,” Weekly Standard editor-at-large Bill Kristol offered his theory on what was behind President Donald Trump calling out NBC’s Lester Holt on Twitter for “fudging” the tape on his decision to fire James Comey in May 2017.

Kristol first suggested Trump’s tweetstorm was jealousy from the “favorable” coverage the late Sen. John McCain has received this week, adding the tweets aimed at Holt could be the president hitting the panic button.

“[It] made me wonder why he’s suddenly interested in the Lester Holt tape,” Kristol told host Ali Velshi. “Has he had a meeting at the White House or talked on the phone with Giuliani or something in which someone said, ‘Hey look, they’re moving ahead on the obstruction investigation, your comments to Holt are part of it.’ And that sort of triggered something in his mind and he thought, ‘Oh my God. I better start trying to discredit that, as well.’ That’s sort of the way he works. You know, he hears about something that’s damaging to him and he goes on the offensive.”

