Rick Scott: Bill Nelson Is a Pelosi, Schumer Puppet

Friday on Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” U.S. senatorial candidate Gov. Rick Scott (R-FL) said his opponent Sen. Bill Nelson (D-FL) was a “puppet” of Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA).

Scott said, “Well, I think it is a clear choice. Bill Nelson is going to do what Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi tell him to do. He is a puppet for them.”

He added, “My opponent is a career politician. He has never gotten anything done. He will give a nice talk. Write a nice letter, nothing, nothing, nothing will happen.”

