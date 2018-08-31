Whitlock: ‘LeBron Prefers to Be Worshipped Rather Than Challenged’

Whitlock: Off the court, LeBron prefers to be worshipped rather than challenged. @WhitlockJason pic.twitter.com/2lOALv5nGU

Fox Sports 1 “Speak for Yourself” host Jason Whitlock sounded off Thursday on Los Angeles Lakers star Lebron James’ new HBO show “The Shop.”

Whitlock called James’ new show that features athletes and entertainers in a barber shop having an unscripted conversation a “layup line” with no pushback on what is said.

“Off the court, like a lot of elite athletes, celebrities and multimillionaires, LeBron prefers to be worshipped rather than challenged. He doesn’t want his ideas or beliefs publicly opposed. He and his elite friends have everything figured out. In their minds, their ideas and point of view can’t be sharpened by resistance,” Whitlock stated.

He went on to mock New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham, who just signed a five-year extension worth up to $90 million ($65 million total guaranteed), for whining about being treated “like a zoo animal.”

“Everybody on that damn show is living the American dream,” added Whitlock.”God blessed them with a gift and they’re using it to improve their lives and the lives of the people they love. America is just like life — unfair. Whining won’t make America more fair. Explaining to people how to combat unfairness will, but you can’t do that when you’re wallowing in victimhood and surrounded by people who won’t challenge your naive thinking.”

