Brooks: DeSantis Either Has ‘Nasty Tendencies’ or ‘Doesn’t Get Out Much’

On Friday’s “PBS NewsHour,” New York Times columnist David Brooks said Florida Republican gubernatorial nominee Congressman Ron DeSantis either has “some nasty tendencies within himself, or he just doesn’t get out much. And neither is good.”

Brooks stated, “I don’t know what’s in DeSantis’ heart, or whether he was trying to invoke racial stereotypes. I do know that, evidently, he doesn’t hang around many African-Americans. Because if you were to spend your normal parts of your day among African-Americans, confronting difference, you know that saying the word ‘articulate’ is a code word, and you know the word ‘monkey,’ that’s a code word. And so, either he’s got some nasty tendencies within himself, or he just doesn’t get out much. And neither is good.”

