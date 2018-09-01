George W. Bush: McCain ‘Made Me Better’

While speaking at Senator John McCain’s funeral on Saturday, former President George W. Bush said McCain “made me better.”

Bush said, “Back in the day, he could frustrate me. And I know he’d say the same thing about me. But he also made me better. In recent years, we sometimes talked of that intense period like football players remembering a big game. In the process, rivalry melted away. In the end, I got to enjoy one of life’s great gifts, the friendship of John McCain. And I’ll miss him.”

Bush concluded, “He would probably not want us to dwell on it, but we are better for his presence among us. The world is smaller for his departure. And we will remember him as he was, unwavering, undimmed, unequaled.”

