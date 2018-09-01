Pirro to Jeff Sessions: Either Resign Immediately or Put on Your Big Boy Pants and Be a Real Attorney General

Saturday on Fox News Channel’s “Justice,” host Jeanine Pirro lambasted Attorney General Jeff Sessions in her “Opening Statement” segment and called on him to resign or to put on his “big boy pants and be a real attorney general.”

Pirro said Sessions was “not wanted” in the Trump administration and accused him of being used to protect the so-called “deep state.”

“What don’t you get?” Pirro said. “Have you no self-esteem, self-regard, self-respect? Where is your dignity? Why would you stay in a job where you are not wanted — a job you took under false pretenses, knowing you wouldn’t be able to do the complete job? And why do you continued to stay? No one elected you, Jeff, petitioned to make sure you got the job. You’re certainly not entitled to the job. You groveled and begged for the job and out of loyalty he gave it to you. You are so clueless. You don’t even know you are being used. You don’t even know you are nothing but a shill. In fact, the only constituency that wants you is the deep state that needs someone to protect their flank from investigation.”

Pirro went on to criticize Sessions’ record in the U.S. Senate, what she perceived to be his unwillingness to take on the “deep state,” and noted that his former U.S. Senate colleagues Sens. Lindsay Graham (R-SC) and Chuck Grassley (R-IA) are already predicting Sessions’ departure as attorney general.

“You need to do one of two things,” she added. “You need to resign immediately, because you’re not wanted, or put on your big boy pants and be a real attorney general.”

