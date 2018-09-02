ABC’s Martha Raddatz: At Times McCain Memorial Felt Like ‘a Censure of Donald Trump’

Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” guest host Martha Raddatz said Sen. John McCain’s (R-AZ) funeral was “a censure” of President Donald Trump.

Raddatz said, “It was a remarkable scene here in Washington yesterday as mourners filled the National Cathedral to pay their respects to the late Sen. John McCain. The kind of service normally reserved for presidents. All week McCain’s services, final message and the speakers he hand-picked to eulogize him stood as an emotional admonishment of the partisan politics increasingly consuming this country, at times, as much a censure of Donald Trump as an embrace of an American hero.”

She added, “John McCain’s voice was as clear and defiant as ever, in the sentiments of his daughter Meghan McCain.”

