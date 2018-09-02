AFL-CIO’s Trumka: Trump ‘Has Done More to Hurt Workers Than to Help Workers’

On this weekend’s broadcast of “Fox News Sunday,” AFL-CIO chief Richard Trumka said President Donald Trump has “hurt workers.”

On Trump’s performance for workers, Trumka said, “Unfortunately, to date, the things that he has done to hurt workers outpace what he’s done to help workers. He hasn’t come up with an infrastructure program that could put a lot of us back to work. He overturned a regulation that would deny over 5 million overtime that they would’ve had. He overturned some health and safety regulations that will hurt us on the job.”

He continued, “Wages have been down since the first of the year. Gas prices have been up since the first year. So overall, workers aren’t doing as well.”

He added, “He has done more to hurt workers than to help workers.”

