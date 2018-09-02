Andrew Gillum ‘Deeply Appreciative’ of Money From George Soros, Tom Steyer

Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” Florida Democratic gubernatorial nominee Andrew Gillum thanked left-wing billionaires George Soros and Tom Steyer for their support in funding his campaign, saying he is “deeply appreciative” of the money received.

“You ran as an unabashed progressive Democrat. You’re for Medicare for all, you talk about getting rid of ICE and some things there, but I’m curious, one of the things, you were supported by two billionaires who came in and helped your campaign and largely your campaign early on was funded by them, George Soros and Tom Steyer. How do you square sort of a populist progressive campaign that wants to get big money, you know among other things, get big money out of politics, get dark money out of politics, and yet it’s billionaires that have to prop up your campaign?” host Chuck Todd asked.

“Well, I’ll tell you I’m obviously deeply appreciative of Mr. Soros, as well as Mr. Steyer, both men who I’ve known them for some time,” Gillum replied. “But the truth is, Chuck, that our campaign was propped up by a lot of small contributions including my mother, who was on auto deduct of $20 a month into our campaign.”

Gillum added that the small contributions from “everyday folks” is going to be what helps him win.

