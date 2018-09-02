April Ryan: ‘I Blame’ Trump for Media Death Threats

Sunday on CNN’s “Reliable Sources,” American Urban Radio Networks White House correspondent and CNN contributor April Ryan said she blamed President Donald Trump for death threats against members of the press.

Ryan said, “It’s getting worse. There is collateral damage. It affects not only the reporter but the people around the reporter. You know I’m going to say this, and I’m just going to put it as simply as I can. I blame the president for this.”

She added, “Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders had a chance to pull back, saying we’re not the enemy of the people. She didn’t. She just talked about things personally that affected her and the president to include the fact that a comedian said some things about her. We didn’t do that. The comedian did that. The president has had a chance, “The New York Times” leaders or bosses came and talked to the president about this. So many people talked to him, even his own daughter has said that the press is not the enemy. This president has to stop it. He’s keenly aware of what’s going on and what’s happening. The death threats have got to stop. We are a part of the Constitution—free and fair, independent press. The First Amendment—not the second, not the third, the first. And a lot of people want to listen to this president who they say is a patriot, but he’s not standing by the oath of office to follow the Constitution, the First Amendment. Not only that, some of these people making threats must have been asleep during government class or civics class because we are a part of this country.”

