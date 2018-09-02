DeSantis: Gillum ‘Wants to Turn Florida into Venezuela’

Sunday, Rep. Ron DeSantis (R-FL), the GOP Florida gubernatorial nominee, discussed his Democratic opponent Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum and predicted the far-left candidate for governor would turn the Sunshine State into Venezuela if elected.

“This Andrew Gillum, he is on the far-left socialist fringe. He’s a Bernie Sanders, Ocasio-Cortez-type of candidate. He wants to raise taxes in Florida 40 percent, he wants a single-payer healthcare system in Florida, which would bankrupt the state, he wants to abolish ICE and doesn’t believe in doing any type of immigration enforcement,” DeSantis told New York AM 970 radio “The Cats Roundtable” host John Catsimatidis.

DeSantis told Catsimatidis that Gillum “would make Florida uncompetitive” and “repel” investment if he raised taxes.

He continued, “We have more people in Florida than the state of New York, population-wise now, and yet, our budget for the state is roughly half the budget for New York state. And yet, New York continues to raise taxes, and they just can’t make it work. … I want to make Florida even better than it is. He wants to turn Florida into Venezuela.”

