Gillum on Racist Robo-Call: People Are Taking ‘Cues’ from Trump, DeSantis

Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Tallahassee Mayor and Florida Democratic gubernatorial nominee Andrew Gillum blamed his opponent Rep. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) and President Donald Trump for a racist robo-call circulating in Florida.

Gillum said, “I have to tell you I do find it deeply regrettable. On the day right after I secured the Democratic nomination we dealt with dog whistles from my opponent. I want to sincerely say, Dana, we can have a challenge between ideas and around what we think the people of the state of Florida deserve.”

He continued, “What I don’t want the race to turn into is a race of name-calling. I want to make sure we don’t racialize and frankly weaponize race as part of the process which is why I have called on my opponent to work to rise above some of these things. People are taking their cues from him, from his campaign, and from Donald Trump. We saw in Charlottesville it can lead to dangerous outcomes.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN