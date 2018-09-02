Howard Dean: ‘The President Is Mentally Ill’

Sunday on MSNBC, former Gov. Howard Dean (D-VT) said President Donald Trump was “mentally ill.”

Dean said, “Trump has been an outlier since he’s been president and he’s not a particularly well-respected person. He wasn’t very well respected when he was in business in New York, and he’s not very well respected now. What you had was what I think was an extraordinary tribute to John McCain. He basically rallied the decent people in this country, Republicans, and Democrats, to make a statement about America being a decent country and not being represented by the president, who is not a decent person.”

He continued, “I’ve long believed the president is mentally ill and I believe narcissism overcomes his ability to know, A, what’s good for the country, and B, what’s good for him.”

He added, “He’s not going to change after 70-odd years. I don’t see this as just Washington elite. I see this as a matter of a statement of decency about the whole country. It’s not a coincidence that Donald Trump is at the lowest approval rating he’s ever been at, which is 36 percent. That means 70 or 64 percent of the people believe that this country is a good country regardless of whether they’re Republicans or Democrats and believe we ought to move forward in a more decent direction and more thoughtful direction and think about each other. That was the core message of that funeral, which was, never mind if we’re Democrats or Republicans, let’s do what’s right for the country.”

