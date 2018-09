Sunday on CBS’s “Face the Nation,” former Secretary of State John Kerry would not rule out a run for the White House in 2020,

Anchor Margaret Brennan asked, “Are you going to run in 2020?”

Kerry said, “I’m really not thinking about it. Talking about 2020 right now is a total distraction and waste of time. What we need to do is focus on 2018.”

