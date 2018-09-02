Kasich: Family Separation at the Border ‘Is Not an American Value’

Sunday on CBS’s “Face the Nation,” Gov. John Kasich (R-OH) declared President Donald Trump’s immigration policies did not represent “American values.”

Kasich said, “We have a leader who is either unable or unwilling to unite the country.”

He continued, “I will tell you family separation is not an American value at the border. The idea we’re going to deport these people, that’s to me not to me American value. Bringing up massive debt, we like the tax cut there was no tax reform, it was a problem. And trying to strip health care away from 20 million Americans, seem as though we have been back backing a lot of people into a corner using our power.”

He added, “Unfortunately our party is shrinking, We are now down to about 25 percent. It’s becoming like a remnant. Parties go through this, but the party has shrunk.”

