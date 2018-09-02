Klobuchar: GOP Won’t Work with Dems Because They’re ‘Afraid of Pissing Off Trump’

Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) said Republicans will not work across party lines because they were “afraid” of “pissing off” President Donald Trump.

Klobuchar said, “You have a number of cases, and Senator Sullivan went through some of them where we work across the aisle all the time. We have to see more of it, and when people are afraid of pissing off President Trump and so they won’t come over and work with us, that’s a problem. So people are going to have to rise to the occasion.”

