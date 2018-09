On this weekend’s broadcast of “Fox News Sunday,” Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) defended the remarks of Meghan McCain at her father Sen. John McCain’s (R-AZ) funeral.

When asked about Meghan McCain’s swipes at President Donald Trump, Graham said, “If you say something bad about Meghan’s father, you will know it, she didn’t like it. So it’s OK. She’s grieving.”

