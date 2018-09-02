Rep Ted Lieu: ‘I Believe the President Is Guilty’

Sunday on MSNBC, Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA) said he believed President Donald Trump was “guilty” of “at least one or more acts that have violated federal law.”

Lieu said, “The obstruction of justice law is very broad. You don’t have to actually obstruct justice, you just have to endeavor to influence a federal investigation with a corrupt intent. Donald Trump did that. He fired James Comey and then went on national TV and said the one thing his attorneys would have told him never to say—that he fired Comey because of Russia. That’s textbook corruption of justice.”

He added, “I believe the president is guilty. I know that when you look at innocent people and guilty people, there is something called consciousness of guilt. What would a guilty person do that an innocent person would not? One thing, a guilty person would repeatedly attack law enforcement and repeatedly try to slander investigators and prosecutors. If Donald Trump truly was innocent, he would let the investigation proceed, he wouldn’t try to interfere with it, and he would know an investigation would clear him. But he’s not doing that because I think he has committed at least one or more acts that have violated federal law.”

