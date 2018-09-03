Brian Fallon: Dems Who Vote for Kavanaugh Risk ‘Suppressing the Historic Level of Enthusiasm’ from Dem Voters

On Monday’s broadcast of CNN’s “At This Hour,” Demand Justice Executive Director and former Hillary Clinton Campaign Press Secretary Brian Fallon stated any Democrat who votes for Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh “is risking suppressing the historic level of enthusiasm we’re seeing right now from Democratic voters.”

Fallon said, “I think any Democrat that votes for Brett Kavanaugh is risking suppressing the historic level of enthusiasm we’re seeing right now from Democratic voters. If you look at the polls, Brett Kavanaugh is the most unpopular nominee in the last 35 years. There’s no reason why any red state Democrat should feel any political pressure whatsoever to have to support this nominee. He’s historically unpopular.”

He added, “I think that the people that are out there knocking on doors and calling on the phones for voters and turning out the vote for these Democrats are — they’re going to be less inclined to want to do those types of tasks that it’s going to take to win in November if Democrats do not do everything they can to fight this nominee now.”

