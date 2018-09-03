Grassley: Sessions ‘Could Be More Aggressive’ Running DOJ

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “The Story,” Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-IA) stated that it is the president’s choice whether he fires Attorney General Jeff Sessions and that Sessions “could be more aggressive in running the department.”

Host Martha MacCallum asked, “What about Jeff Sessions? Do you think he should lay off, or should he let Jeff Sessions go?”

Grassley said, “I think, for one thing, this is the president’s choice. I have always said that a president should be able to have who he can be comfortable with. I consider Jeff Sessions a very personal friend. I think that he could be more aggressive in running the department.”

Grassley added that he wasn’t sure if he would be critical of Sessions over the prosecutions of Representatives Chris Collins (R-NY) and Duncan Hunter (R-CA) “Because he [Sessions] expects his people he puts in as US attorneys to do their job.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett