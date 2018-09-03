Rep Peter King: Meghan McCain Had the Right to Take a Shot at Trump

Monday on MSNBC, Rep. Peter King (R-NY) said Meghan McCain had the “the right” to take a “bit of a shot at President Trump” at the funeral of her father Sen. John McCain (R-AZ).

Partial transcript as follows:

WELKER: Congressman, you heard Meghan McCain’s very strong, emotional remarks, what a lot of people saw as a rebuke of President Trump himself. I wonder what your takeaway was?

KING: Oh, it is no doubt she was taking a bit of a shot at President Trump. And I think — listen, Meghan McCain had the right to say whatever she wanted to say. She was her father’s daughter. President Trump and her father did not get along. President Trump made some very inappropriate remarks about John McCain, you know, not being a hero. And she had every right to do that. So I have no — she is her father’s daughter in every sense of the word. She loves her father and she fights like her father. I have again no problem with what she said. Again, I would hope if my daughter was in that situation, she would say the same things. So I understand that completely.