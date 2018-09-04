Blumenthal to Kavanaugh: You Will Have an ‘Asterisk,’ Appointed By an ‘Unindicted Co-Conspirator’ President

Tuesday at Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearing for the Supreme Court, Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) said Kavanaugh would have an “asterisk” by his name unless he released all of his documents and allowed the hearing to be delayed because he was nominated by “a president named as an unindicted co-conspirator.”

Blumenthal said, “I join in the request that has been made of you, that you show the initiative and ask for a postponement on these hearings. I think that this process has been a grave disservice to you as well as this committee and the American people. If you are confirmed after this truncated and concealed process, there will always be a taint. There will always be an asterisk after your name, appointed by a president named as an unindicted co-conspirator after the vast majority of documents requested relating to the most constructive period of his life were concealed. The question is always going to be why was all of that material concealed?”

