Durbin Calls on Kavanaugh to Release All Documents, ‘Suspend’ His Nomination

Tuesday at Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearing for the Supreme Court associate justice, Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL) called on Kavanaugh to “suspend” his own nomination.

Durbin said, “I’m going to make a suggestion to you today and it won’t be popular on the other side of the aisle. If you believe your public record is one you can stand behind and defend, I hope at the end of, this you will ask this committee to suspend until we are given all the documents, until we have the time to review them and then we resume this hearing. What I’m saying to you is basically this; if you will trust the American people, they will trust you. But if your effort today continues to conceal and hide documents, it raises a suspicion.”

He continued, “When I was a practicing lawyer a long time ago in trial, the other side either destroyed or concealed evidence, I knew I was going to be able to have a convincing argument to close that case. What were they hiding? Why won’t they let you see the tape or the documents they can’t find? You know that presumption now is against you because of all the documents held back. For the sake of this nation, for the sanctity of the Constitution we both honor, step up, ask this meeting, this gathering to suspend until all the documents of your public career are there for the American people to see.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN