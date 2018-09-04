Graham to Judiciary Democrats: ‘You Can’t Lose the Election and Pick Judges’

During his statement at Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearing on Tuesday, Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) slammed Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee for conducting “the hypocrisy hearing,” and told Democrats on the committee, “you can’t lose the election and pick judges.”

Graham said, “The whole argument is, you can be a conservative Republican president, but you’ve got to nominate a liberal to be fair to the country. That’s absurd. Where do you think Ruth Bader Ginsburg came from? She was the General Counsel at the ACLU, wonderful person. What groups do y’all use to pick from? This is shaping up to be the hypocrisy hearing, and that’s hard to do in the Senate, in today’s time, to be hypocritical.”

He added, “Clinton, it didn’t bother anybody for Clinton to nominate Breyer while he was under investigation. We actually did it.”

Graham further stated, “Let’s talk about Roe v. Wade. Who would ever play politics on the campaign trail with Roe v. Wade? What a bastard Donald Trump is, until you hear about Hillary Clinton.”

Graham then cited statements Clinton made during the 2016 election where she made upholding Roe a litmus test and pledged her support for Roe.

He added, “Nobody on this side will care if you overturn Citizens United. Matter of fact, they will cheer you on.”

Graham concluded, “And to my friends on the other side, you can’t lose the election and pick judges. If you want to pick judges, you better win.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett